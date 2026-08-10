Rahul Gandhi Accuses Amit Shah of Approving Violence, Demands Resignation

Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, condemning his silence on the police action against NEET-UG protesters. Gandhi demands Shah's resignation, suggesting his silence equals approval of the violence. The Congress leader calls for a Supreme Court inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Amit Shah of Approving Violence, Demands Resignation
LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated attack, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, lambasted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his silence over the police action against NEET-UG protesters on July 20. Gandhi demanded Shah's resignation, asserting that Shah's silence signals approval of the violence against students.

Gandhi's statement on social media highlighted the brutal measures used against peaceful protesters, including pellet guns and tear gas. With over 20 days gone without Shah addressing Parliament, all Opposition motions for discussion have been rejected, prompting Gandhi to call for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

The Congress leader stressed that the centralisation of power under Modi and Shah leaves both accountable for all actions by government forces, including the police response in Delhi. Gandhi criticized Shah for his inaction and failure to provide a statement, positing that Shah is either complicit or incompetent.

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