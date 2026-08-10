YSRCP Challenges Government Over Alleged Mega DSC-2025 Irregularities

YSRCP's Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accuses the Chandrababu Naidu government of hiding Mega DSC-2025 irregularities. He demands a CBI probe, highlights issues with SCERT and Sports Quota, and condemns police repression. As peaceful protests are hindered, Reddy vows the movement will persist until justice is achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:12 IST
YSRCP Challenges Government Over Alleged Mega DSC-2025 Irregularities
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the government led by Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to conceal irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment process. He claims that by avoiding pressing questions and suppressing dissent through police action, the government aims to prevent scrutiny of alleged misconduct.

Reddy highlighted several issues, including the concentration of exam management under SCERT, questionable outsourcing practices, and discrepancies in candidate selections. He voiced concerns over candidates who passed verification but weren't appointed, and criticized the lack of transparency in merit lists.

A significant accusation involves the Sports Quota, where the government allegedly bypassed standard exam requirements. Reddy claims this pattern of irregularities spans document tampering and financial negotiations for positions. Despite protests being impeded by police action, he insists the movement for justice will continue until a CBI investigation is initiated.

TRENDING

1
Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

Secret Flight Move: Trump's Unpredictable Route Amidst Iranian Threats

United States
2
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
3
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
4
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026