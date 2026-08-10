YSRCP Challenges Government Over Alleged Mega DSC-2025 Irregularities

YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has accused the government led by Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to conceal irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment process. He claims that by avoiding pressing questions and suppressing dissent through police action, the government aims to prevent scrutiny of alleged misconduct.

Reddy highlighted several issues, including the concentration of exam management under SCERT, questionable outsourcing practices, and discrepancies in candidate selections. He voiced concerns over candidates who passed verification but weren't appointed, and criticized the lack of transparency in merit lists.

A significant accusation involves the Sports Quota, where the government allegedly bypassed standard exam requirements. Reddy claims this pattern of irregularities spans document tampering and financial negotiations for positions. Despite protests being impeded by police action, he insists the movement for justice will continue until a CBI investigation is initiated.