Dollar Surge Amid Oil Price Fluctuations: A Potential Shift in Fed Policy?

The U.S. dollar strengthened as oil prices rose ahead of a crucial consumer price inflation report. Recent weak job data reduced chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen saw significant declines, while oil prices fluctuated due to tensions in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:06 IST
Dollar Surge Amid Oil Price Fluctuations: A Potential Shift in Fed Policy?
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The U.S. dollar strengthened on Monday as oil prices climbed, setting the stage for a highly anticipated consumer price inflation report. This movement comes after Friday's disappointing jobs report, which shifted expectations about a Federal Reserve rate hike. Traders now see a 48% chance of a hike in September, down from earlier predictions.

“September was starting to look highly likely, but a poor jobs report and terrible revisions changed the outlook,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at investingLive. Upcoming consumer price index data could shift expectations again if it shows renewed inflation pressures. Additional insights will come from Thursday's producer price data and Friday's retail sales figures.

The dollar index rose 0.15% to 99.76, with the euro slipping 0.1% to $1.1546, and the Japanese yen plummeting 0.75% against the dollar, marking its sharpest daily drop in months. Speculators decreased their bearish stance on the yen significantly, while increasing their long position in the dollar to its highest since December 2022.

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