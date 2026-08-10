Legal Eagles Soar in Sports: National Bar & Bench Badminton Championship Wraps Up

The fourth edition of the National Bar & Bench Badminton Championship reached its conclusion at the Thyagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi, attracting participation from some 400 lawyers and legal professionals nationwide. Spanning two days, the tournament showcased a blend of athletic and professional excellence within India's legal community.

Organized and sponsored by Deka Events in collaboration with the Lawyers Badminton Association, the championship was held on August 8 and 9. It aimed to foster sportsmanship, fitness, and camaraderie among legal practitioners, while promoting a balanced work-life approach. The event was inaugurated by former Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Mr. Justice B. R. Gavai.

The championship was attended by esteemed figures such as Hon'ble Mr. Justice Tej Pratap Tiwari, Judge, Allahabad High Court, and Mr. Vikas Singh, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, among others. It featured a variety of competitive categories that enabled legal professionals to engage beyond their typical courtroom roles. The event underscored the importance of physical activity and camaraderie within the legal sector and offered valuable networking opportunities.

Ms. Abantika Deka, Founder of Deka Events, expressed gratitude towards all attendees and emphasized the success of the event as a sign of growing enthusiasm for sports in the legal world. She remarked on the importance of encouraging fitness and professional camaraderie and announced plans to expand the championship in the future.