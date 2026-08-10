Sweden Unveils Covert Russian Spy Operation

Sweden's security service announced the dismantling of a clandestine Russian spying operation on Monday. The operation aimed to sway decision-making processes and damage the reputations of Sweden, the EU, and NATO. Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service orchestrated the plan, involving three individuals masquerading under diplomatic immunity, according to SAPO.

A SAPO spokesperson commented that the operation aligns with the threat Russia poses, as observed by their agency. Despite inquiries, the Russian embassy in Stockholm refrained from providing a comment.

SAPO closely monitored the meetings between involved parties, noting discussions and assigned tasks. These individuals have since left Sweden, effectively ending the operation. However, further details about the mission or SAPO's response remain undisclosed.