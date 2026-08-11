Ukraine-Saudi Partnership: Drone Deals and Food Security Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed a drone deal and food security with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two nations have opportunities to enhance cooperation in military and food sectors. Ukraine's expertise with Iranian-designed drones could bolster relations with Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 02:08 IST
Ukraine-Saudi Partnership: Drone Deals and Food Security Talks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in strategic discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on drone technology and food security.

Zelenskiy emphasized the potential for Ukraine and Saudi Arabia to enhance mutual capabilities for safeguarding lives, as mentioned in his address on social media.

Following a March agreement on military cooperation, Ukraine leverages its drone expertise, built over years of conflict with Russia, to forge new partnerships in the Middle East.

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