Ukraine-Saudi Partnership: Drone Deals and Food Security Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed a drone deal and food security with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two nations have opportunities to enhance cooperation in military and food sectors. Ukraine's expertise with Iranian-designed drones could bolster relations with Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in strategic discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on drone technology and food security.
Zelenskiy emphasized the potential for Ukraine and Saudi Arabia to enhance mutual capabilities for safeguarding lives, as mentioned in his address on social media.
Following a March agreement on military cooperation, Ukraine leverages its drone expertise, built over years of conflict with Russia, to forge new partnerships in the Middle East.