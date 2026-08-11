Nvidia Partners with Financial Giants to Boost AI Infrastructure Funding

Nvidia announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with six major financial entities to launch compute financing platforms, aiming to amass over $500 billion in third-party capital for AI infrastructure. This initiative underscores the increasing demand for AI computing, attracting large institutional investors globally.

As big tech firms intensify their AI spending—projected to exceed $730 billion this year—Nvidia has signed memorandums of understanding with financial giants including Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR.

The partnership aims to expand access to Nvidia-based infrastructure for AI developers, enterprises, governments, and cloud providers, while offering innovative, long-term investment opportunities for asset managers. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the importance of these platforms in facilitating access to critical compute resources at scale.