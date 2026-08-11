Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff and Global Market Jitters

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as tense negotiations between the United States and Iran hit a stalemate, causing ripples across global markets. The deadlock threatens the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This development, coupled with U.S. President Trump's stringent demands on Iran, has raised oil prices to new highs since July 31, with Brent crude futures reaching $88.09 per barrel and U.S. crude futures hitting $82.52.

The resulting uncertainty over the global inflation outlook has kept Asian shares fluctuating, as markets anticipate the U.S. consumer price report. A higher than expected report could prompt a Federal Reserve rate hike next month. In Asia, stock markets witnessed mixed performance, while in the U.S., both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures saw modest gains.

In other market news, U.S. Treasuries trading remained closed due to a holiday in Japan, while Nvidia announced partnerships with financial institutions to raise significant funds for AI infrastructure. These developments highlight significant movements in both the oil and technology sectors, amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and economic challenges.