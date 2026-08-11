Strait Tensions: Shipping Traffic Drops Amid Peace Deal Uncertainty

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz saw a significant decline on Monday, with only six vessels transiting compared to the usual 10-day average of about 11, according to shipping data.

The reduced traffic comes as hopes diminish for a peace deal between the United States and Iran. Two empty oil product tankers were among the four commodity vessels entering the strait, while a small tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas and another vessel with residual fuels exited the waterway.

Compounding these tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his demands for a peace agreement, requiring Iran to pay compensation for deaths resulting from wars, attacks, and protests. This was in response to Tehran's calls for compensation and an end to sanctions, aligning with terms of a preliminary deal now defunct.