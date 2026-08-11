European Shares on an Uptick Amid Oil Surge

On Tuesday, European shares edged higher, largely supported by energy stocks amidst persistent Middle East uncertainties that have kept oil prices elevated. Investors are now eagerly anticipating a series of economic reports due later this week that could provide new insights into growth, inflation, and interest rate trends.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.1% to stand at 661.39 points as of 0717 GMT. Although rising energy prices provided a boost to the oil and gas sectors, there are concerns that continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could ignite inflation and obscure the prospects for monetary easing, thus tempering broader confidence in the market.

Energy stocks surged by 1%, reflecting the highest oil prices recorded this month. Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his stance against Iran by adding his own demands to peace negotiations, complicating efforts to reopen key oil routes. As a consequence, the travel and leisure sector fell by 0.7%, driven by renewed apprehensions over rising fuel costs.