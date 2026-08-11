Air India Pilot's Second Drug Test Positive: Turbulent Skies
The Air India captain piloting the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for drugs after a second test. The aircraft unexpectedly lost 300 feet in altitude last week, Indian news channels reported. However, Reuters has not yet verified these reports.
- Country:
- India
In a developing story, Indian news channels have reported that a second drug test on the pilot of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has returned positive.
This news follows last week's incident where the flight suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude, raising safety concerns.
As of now, Reuters has not been able to corroborate these reports, leaving several questions unanswered about the circumstances of the irregular flight descent.