Air India Pilot's Second Drug Test Positive: Turbulent Skies

The Air India captain piloting the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for drugs after a second test. The aircraft unexpectedly lost 300 feet in altitude last week, Indian news channels reported. However, Reuters has not yet verified these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:40 IST
Air India Pilot's Second Drug Test Positive: Turbulent Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story, Indian news channels have reported that a second drug test on the pilot of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has returned positive.

This news follows last week's incident where the flight suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude, raising safety concerns.

As of now, Reuters has not been able to corroborate these reports, leaving several questions unanswered about the circumstances of the irregular flight descent.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

United Kingdom
2
Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

United States
3
Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland
4
Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations

Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026