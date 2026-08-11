Airbus Investigates Air India's Altitude Scare
Airbus has dispatched specialists to probe a sudden altitude loss incident involving an Air India A320 aircraft during a flight from Phuket to Delhi. The incident resulted in injuries to 12 individuals, and authorities are examining flight data and conducting tests due to a preliminary positive screening for psychoactive substances.
- Country:
- India
Airbus has announced the deployment of specialists to assist in the investigation of a recent incident involving Air India's Airbus A320 aircraft, which experienced a sudden altitude drop.
On August 4th, the Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi unexpectedly descended by approximately 300 feet during its cruise, before stabilizing and safely landing in Delhi. In response, the Indian government promptly initiated an investigation, securing critical flight data for analysis.
The incident resulted in injuries to eight passengers and four crew members. Additionally, India's civil aviation ministry has disclosed that the flight captain's preliminary drug screening tested positive for psychoactive substances, necessitating further laboratory testing.
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