Air India Flight Scare: Positive Marijuana Test Rocks Aviation Sector

An Air India Phuket-Delhi flight captain tested positive for marijuana after a sudden altitude drop that injured 17. The Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson for clarification. The flight, involving an A320neo aircraft with 145 onboard, landed safely, initiating a full investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:20 IST
Air India Flight Scare: Positive Marijuana Test Rocks Aviation Sector
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The captain of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi tested positive for marijuana following a sudden mid-flight altitude drop. This event led the Ministry of Civil Aviation to summon Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, for further details regarding the incident.

The occurrence, involving an Airbus A320neo, resulted in injuries to 17 passengers and crew. The aircraft experienced an unexpected altitude variation while flying over Odisha, with the incident sparking an investigation by Indian authorities.

Despite the mid-air incident, the Air India plane safely landed in Delhi. Reports indicate that the airline, which is largely owned by Tata Group, knew of initial psychoactive substance screenings but awaited confirmatory results.

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