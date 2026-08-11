Air India Altitude Drop: Captain Fails Drug Test

A captain of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana, following an altitude drop incident injuring 17. India's Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned Air India's CEO over the matter. The airline, investigating the event, highlights a momentary altitude variation over Odisha. Air India is partially owned by Tata Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 20:35 IST
Air India Altitude Drop: Captain Fails Drug Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The captain of an Air India flight that unexpectedly dropped 300 feet in altitude has tested positive for marijuana according to a confirmatory drug test, a source disclosed.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson following the incident involving an Airbus A320neo, as reported by another source. Neither Air India nor the ministry have provided comments, though Wilson stated that discussions with the ministry are ongoing regarding the investigation's progress.

The government opened an inquiry after the flight incident injured 13 passengers and four crew members, occurring over Odisha. Despite the ordeal, the aircraft safely landed in Delhi carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. The Ministry noted a need for further confirmatory testing after the captain's initial screening. Owned mostly by Tata Group, Air India awaits further drug test results.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Spirax and Insurance Sector Challenges

United Kingdom
2
Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

Housing Market Challenges: Rising Rates and Limited Supply

United States
3
Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland
4
Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations

Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026