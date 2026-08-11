Air India Altitude Drop: Captain Fails Drug Test

The captain of an Air India flight that unexpectedly dropped 300 feet in altitude has tested positive for marijuana according to a confirmatory drug test, a source disclosed.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation has summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson following the incident involving an Airbus A320neo, as reported by another source. Neither Air India nor the ministry have provided comments, though Wilson stated that discussions with the ministry are ongoing regarding the investigation's progress.

The government opened an inquiry after the flight incident injured 13 passengers and four crew members, occurring over Odisha. Despite the ordeal, the aircraft safely landed in Delhi carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. The Ministry noted a need for further confirmatory testing after the captain's initial screening. Owned mostly by Tata Group, Air India awaits further drug test results.