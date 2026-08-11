Chinese Carmaker SAIC's Bold Move in Spain Amid Security Concerns

The Spanish Defence Ministry has confirmed its intention to approve the state-owned Chinese carmaker SAIC's proposal for a new car factory in Galicia, despite reports of potential security risks given its proximity to a crucial naval base.

The planned facility aims to construct up to 120,000 vehicles annually for the MG brand, starting operations in 2028. However, reports from Spanish newspapers have highlighted concerns from intelligence services regarding potential espionage, due to the plant's location near Ferrol, an important NATO-affiliated port.

While local officials express worries about sensitive naval information potentially being compromised, the Defence Ministry has indicated no security issues and is negotiating terms with SAIC, suggesting approval rests with the Strategic Investments Committee.