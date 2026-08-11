Meta and TikTok Enhance Border Fact-Checking
Meta and TikTok have partnered to fact-check content regarding border crossings into Spain. This initiative stems from a recent incident involving a surge of migrants entering Ceuta from Morocco. The aim is to deter criminal activities spreading misinformation, according to EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen.
- Country:
- Spain
Meta and TikTok have collaborated to enhance fact-checking practices surrounding information on border crossings into Spain. This move follows a significant influx of migrants attempting to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco late last month, an event that has caught the attention of European Union authorities.
The EU's tech chief, Henna Virkkunen, announced that the initiative aims to curb the spread of false information disseminated by criminal networks, which often lure migrants into dangerous situations. The unchecked distribution of misleading content has previously contributed to numerous tragic incidents and fatalities.
Virkkunen emphasized the necessity of this fact-checking measure in a statement made on X, highlighting its potential in preventing future tragedies by mitigating the influence of misinformation and protecting vulnerable populations from exploitation.
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