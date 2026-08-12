Norway's Wealth Fund Dips Into SpaceX Holdings

In a recent declaration, Norway's colossal $2.3 trillion wealth fund announced that it holds a 0.05% share in SpaceX, valued at $1.22 billion as of June 30.

Though relatively modest compared to its investments in other technology stocks, this stake in SpaceX marks the fund's first-time venture into the domain.

The wealth fund, which allocates Norway's oil and gas revenue, owns an average of 1.5% of listed companies worldwide, demonstrating its status as the largest single investor globally.