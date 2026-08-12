Norway's Wealth Fund Dips Into SpaceX Holdings

Norway's $2.3 trillion wealth fund, the largest globally, declared its 0.05% stake in SpaceX worth $1.22 billion, revealing its first-time investment. Despite this modest share, the fund holds significant stakes in numerous tech stocks, investing Norway's oil and gas revenue globally across 7,200 companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 00:47 IST
Norway's Wealth Fund Dips Into SpaceX Holdings
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  • Norway

In a recent declaration, Norway's colossal $2.3 trillion wealth fund announced that it holds a 0.05% share in SpaceX, valued at $1.22 billion as of June 30.

Though relatively modest compared to its investments in other technology stocks, this stake in SpaceX marks the fund's first-time venture into the domain.

The wealth fund, which allocates Norway's oil and gas revenue, owns an average of 1.5% of listed companies worldwide, demonstrating its status as the largest single investor globally.

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