The Golden Gift: Senators Question Belgian Firms on Lavish Trump Present

Two Democratic senators are probing two Belgian companies over an 18-carat gold ring adorned with 321 diamonds given to U.S. President Donald Trump. The gift coincided with the U.S. exempting Europe’s diamond industry from new tariffs, raising questions about potential influences on policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 01:51 IST
The Golden Gift: Senators Question Belgian Firms on Lavish Trump Present
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In a recent development, two Democratic senators have launched inquiries into two Belgian firms regarding an extravagant gift presented to U.S. President Donald Trump. The gift in question is an 18-carat gold ring encrusted with 321 diamonds.

The present was reportedly given only weeks before the U.S. made a decision to exempt Europe’s diamond industry from impending tariffs, sparking concerns about possible influences on policy and regulatory decisions.

The senators are demanding transparency and accountability, questioning whether such gifts could potentially sway governmental actions, and assessing if there are underlying motives that may have affected trade agreements.

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