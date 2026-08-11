China's Long March 7A Rocket Launch Ends in Failure

A Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite failed after an in-flight anomaly post-liftoff from Hainan's Wenchang space launch site. Both state and private firms in China are striving to match SpaceX's success. The Long March 7A previously conducted over a dozen successful missions since 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 10:08 IST
China's Long March 7A Rocket Launch Ends in Failure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China faced a setback on Monday when its Long March 7A rocket, carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite, failed shortly after takeoff. The launch, which occurred at 8:02 p.m. Beijing time from Hainan's Wenchang space launch site, encountered an in-flight anomaly, resulting in an unsuccessful mission.

SpaceX's founder Elon Musk reacted to the launch failure by noting on social media platform X that 'rockets are insanely hard,' extending hopes for a swift recovery. According to experts, the rocket was destroyed at a low altitude and speed, preventing the satellite or debris from reaching orbit.

The incident has prompted an investigation to determine the failure's cause. However, experts like Blaine Curcio suggest the setback may not significantly impact China's space operations, with other missions like the Chang'e-7 lunar project remaining on track.

TRENDING

1
Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

Bjorn Fortuin to Captain South Africa's T20 Cricket Endeavor

South Africa
2
Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russian Advances: Control in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia

Russia
3
Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Patrick Avato Takes Over as IFC Country Manager for Argentina

Argentina
4
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026