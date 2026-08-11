China's Long March 7A Rocket Launch Ends in Failure
A Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite failed after an in-flight anomaly post-liftoff from Hainan's Wenchang space launch site. Both state and private firms in China are striving to match SpaceX's success. The Long March 7A previously conducted over a dozen successful missions since 2020.
- Country:
- China
China faced a setback on Monday when its Long March 7A rocket, carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite, failed shortly after takeoff. The launch, which occurred at 8:02 p.m. Beijing time from Hainan's Wenchang space launch site, encountered an in-flight anomaly, resulting in an unsuccessful mission.
SpaceX's founder Elon Musk reacted to the launch failure by noting on social media platform X that 'rockets are insanely hard,' extending hopes for a swift recovery. According to experts, the rocket was destroyed at a low altitude and speed, preventing the satellite or debris from reaching orbit.
The incident has prompted an investigation to determine the failure's cause. However, experts like Blaine Curcio suggest the setback may not significantly impact China's space operations, with other missions like the Chang'e-7 lunar project remaining on track.
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