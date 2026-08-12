Oil Price Surge Highlights Global Tensions in the Middle East

Oil prices reached a one-week high on Tuesday, reflecting rising concerns about securing a potential deal to stabilize the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, leading to Wall Street's decline.

Inflation worries and Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions influenced global markets, with Brent futures climbing alongside U.S. crude. Investors weighed the impact on the global inflation outlook as gold prices decreased ahead of impending consumer price data.

In the tech sector, Nvidia announced collaborations with top financial institutions, including BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, to establish funding measures for AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, Intel raised $20 billion through a share sale, continuing to influence financial markets.