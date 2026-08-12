Global Unrest and Oil Prices Keep Indian Markets in the Red

Indian stock markets began Thursday's trading session with declines, as the BSE SENSEX fell by 81.87 points to 78,072.38 and the NSE NIFTY 50 decreased by 29.70 points to 24,442.00. These fluctuations mirror ongoing global tensions, particularly elevated geopolitical unrest and increasing crude oil prices.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, remarked that the market remains constrained due to volatile Brent crude prices, which recently surpassed $89 per barrel. He emphasized the influence of geopolitical tensions, especially Iran's stance on the Strait of Hormuz, on maintaining high crude prices.

Despite pressures, there is optimism about India's economic resilience. A new report from SBI projects an 8% GDP growth rate for FY27, surpassing the RBI's 6.7% forecast, suggesting favorable conditions for corporate earnings and market activity in mid- and small-cap stocks.

Market technical analysis shows a persistent overhead resistance, driven by selling pressure. Manav Modi from Motilal Oswal Financial Services observed that gold prices are holding steady in light of U.S.-Iran negotiations and upcoming U.S. inflation data, which could influence Federal Reserve policy.

U.S. markets also closed lower, anticipating key inflation indicators. Global gold demand remains robust, particularly with significant purchases by China's central bank. In Asia, while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI saw gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng suffered losses.