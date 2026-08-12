Investor Caution as Bond Prices Shift Amid Inflation Worries

On Wednesday, Euro zone government bond prices edged up slightly as investors exercised caution in anticipation of U.S. inflation data that might significantly impact markets. Trading activity remained subdued amid these nerves.

In addition to the inflation data, the market faces additional pressures from new bond supply auctions in Germany and the U.S. Meanwhile, a rise in oil prices past $89 per barrel, triggered by fresh attacks on shipping in the Gulf, further fueled investor concerns over prolonged inflation impacts on fixed-income assets.

The potential peace deal in the Middle East initially bolstered market sentiment, leading to lower oil prices. However, renewed hostilities and uncertain passage through the Strait of Hormuz have dampened this optimism. Additionally, the impact of U.S. inflation data could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision in September, with swaps showing mixed expectations.