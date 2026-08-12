Power Struggles at Tata Sons: Chandrasekaran to Step Down

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, will not seek reappointment due to lack of board support amid tensions with Tata Trusts, the majority owner. Disagreements have surfaced regarding Tata Sons' listing, Air India's losses, and board representation. The move echoes historic feuds within the 158-year-old Tata Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:56 IST
Power Struggles at Tata Sons: Chandrasekaran to Step Down
Chandrasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of India's Tata Sons, has announced his decision not to seek reappointment at the end of his term, citing insufficient support from the board amid ongoing tensions with Tata Trusts, which controls 66% of the group.

The discord centers on issues such as whether Tata Sons should become publicly listed, financial challenges at Air India, and the management of a minority shareholder's exit. Tata Sons' decision to postpone the reappointment discussion in February has exacerbated the situation, especially with opposition from Noel Tata of Tata Trusts.

Historically, the Tata Group has witnessed internal conflicts, notably in 2016, and these recent developments underscore the crucial need for clear leadership. Currently impacted are Tata Motors, TCS, and other group companies, signaling potential economic reverberations in India's broader market landscape.

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