Power Struggles at Tata Sons: Chandrasekaran to Step Down

N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of India's Tata Sons, has announced his decision not to seek reappointment at the end of his term, citing insufficient support from the board amid ongoing tensions with Tata Trusts, which controls 66% of the group.

The discord centers on issues such as whether Tata Sons should become publicly listed, financial challenges at Air India, and the management of a minority shareholder's exit. Tata Sons' decision to postpone the reappointment discussion in February has exacerbated the situation, especially with opposition from Noel Tata of Tata Trusts.

Historically, the Tata Group has witnessed internal conflicts, notably in 2016, and these recent developments underscore the crucial need for clear leadership. Currently impacted are Tata Motors, TCS, and other group companies, signaling potential economic reverberations in India's broader market landscape.