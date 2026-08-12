Rhine Water Levels Threaten German Industry's Shipping Routes

German industries are grappling with severe disruption as historically low water levels in the Rhine River threaten critical shipping routes. Industries ranging from chemical production to agriculture warn of escalating freight costs and logistical challenges due to transport bottlenecks.

Despite efforts to shift cargo from river barges to trucks and trains, companies like Covestro are declaring force majeure, particularly for products such as polyether polyols from their Dormagen site. This adjustment has proven insufficient to offset the restricted river shipments caused by prolonged drought conditions.

Central to Europe's supply chain, the Rhine's shallow waters are forcing industries to seek costly alternatives. Experts warn of the urgent need to address these transportation vulnerabilities. Without water level recovery, industry executives anticipate further challenges come October, exemplifying the risks tied to climate-induced water variability.