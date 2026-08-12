Sterling Holds Steady Amid Economic Data Anticipation

Sterling remained close to a one-month high against the U.S. dollar as traders prepared for significant economic data releases from both the UK and the U.S. this week.

The U.S. dollar saw an uptick fueled by tension in the Middle East, with markets anticipating clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path. The pound lingered at $1.3510, slightly below Monday’s peak of $1.3530, its highest since mid-July.

Analysts indicate that the UK economy's resilience leaves the debate on future Bank of England rate hikes undecided, while gilt yields approach their historical highs due to ongoing fiscal uncertainty. Higher oil prices may pressure the BoE to maintain a tighter stance on inflation, though similar actions by other central banks might neutralize the currency’s response.