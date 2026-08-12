Renewed Clashes in Sudan: RSF Intensifies Assaults Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) renewed their offensive on the pivotal city of al-Obeid on Wednesday, launching drone and ground assaults across Sudan following recent setbacks, according to eyewitnesses.

Targets included the strategic city of al-Obeid in the Kordofan region, where drone strikes killed two and injured others, heightening tensions in a nation embroiled in a severe humanitarian crisis. The strikes, the first since May, also hit Khartoum and Atbara, with a drone crashing into a mosque courtyard in Bahri. Neither the RSF nor the Sudanese army confirmed the source of these attacks.

The RSF and army, historically sharing power post-2019 uprising, are battling for supremacy amid a chaotic landscape exacerbated by foreign interference. Army advances in key regions, juxtaposed with RSF's strategic captures, underscore the ongoing struggle for control in the war-torn country.