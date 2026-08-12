Oman's Expanding Oil Slick Nightmare

A catastrophic oil spill in the Gulf of Oman is rapidly escalating into a severe environmental crisis. The spill originated from the Caroline Bezengi, a grounded tanker carrying Russian crude, and has already expanded across 2,000 square kilometers, according to satellite imagery and environmental experts.

Sources indicate that the incident occurred around June 30, when the tanker, holding an estimated 800,000 barrels of oil, ran aground in a marine nature reserve. Initially, challenges during navigation were reported off Yemen, amid geopolitical tensions involving Russia, Ukraine, and regional conflicts.

Environmental agencies and oil spill specialists stress that efforts to contain the spill are hampered due to complex war-related shipping rules. The situation has worsened fast, with concerns mounting about wildlife and ecological repercussions as the slick approaches Oman’s mainland.