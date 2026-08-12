Fabletics Steps Into India with Reliance Partnership

Fabletics, the internationally acclaimed activewear label, is poised to make its mark in India. Partnering with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), Fabletics will unveil its presence both online on its India-specific website and offline, with its inaugural store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, followed by another in Mumbai.

The partnership, described as an exclusive long-term venture, enables RBL to spearhead Fabletics' growth across India via a comprehensive omnichannel strategy. This approach combines standalone retail outlets, e-commerce, and immersive brand experiences, marrying Fabletics' global offerings with RBL's prowess in shaping international brands for the Indian audience.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2013, Fabletics has carved a niche in the activewear sector by infusing fashion trends into performance-driven apparel. The brand, known for its proprietary fabrics and bold designs, has expanded from its digital roots to a worldwide retail presence. Collaborations with celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Kevin Hart have further solidified Fabletics' role in blending fashion, fitness, and culture.