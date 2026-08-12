Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered robust measures to collect outstanding dues from rice millers who have defaulted on Custom Milled Rice (CMR) targets. Chairing a meeting at the MCRHRD Institute, Revanth Reddy, alongside Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, reviewed the department's operations.

The Chief Minister emphasized a stern approach against those evading payment obligations, contrasting it with the cooperative stance towards genuinely compliant millers. He criticized the previous administration for rampant irregularities that led to massive due accumulations and dismissed opposition criticisms as unwarranted.

Reddy also announced strategic plans to shift paddy allocation to women's groups for defaulting millers and proposed technologically advanced silo bag projects across high-yield districts. Additionally, he tasked officials with identifying potential storage sites across Telangana, integrating traditional solutions like German tents and leveraging community resource management.