Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appointed 72 medical specialists, bolstering healthcare services. Despite some vacancies, the state's healthcare infrastructure grows, including new medical colleges and organ transplant facilities. The government aims for all treatment within the region, aligning with a broader development vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 21:33 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu presenting appointment order (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is taking significant strides in healthcare improvement, as Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the induction of 72 new medical specialists to fill crucial gaps in specialist services across the state. This move was marked as a pivotal development in addressing healthcare shortcomings and enhancing medical service availability, especially in remote and underserved regions.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the existing vacancies, citing 35 specialist roles at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and over 100 other posts across government hospitals that are pending appointments. He emphasized that the deployment of specialist doctors is aimed at ensuring residents no longer need to leave the state for medical treatment.

Khandu also highlighted the growth of TRIHMS since its inception in 2017, with a notable increase in its MBBS program intake. He announced plans to introduce MD and MS programs to augment specialist training and capacity. The state government, in cooperation with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, plans to launch organ transplant services, further expanding TRIHMS's offerings with a new Organ Perfusion System.

In tandem with these efforts, financial support is being rolled out through the Chief Minister's Organ Transplant Scheme, which provides up to Rs 22 lakh for transplant surgeries. Khandu also announced plans for additional medical colleges, with one already proposed in Namsai.

Reflecting on the recruitment process, Khandu praised the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission for executing a fair and efficient selection for the new specialists, aligning with the vision for a developed state by 2047, encapsulated in the 'Viksit Arunachal' initiative.

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