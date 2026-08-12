AI Infrastructure Powers Tech Stock Surge Amid Stable Interest Rate Forecasts

Wednesday saw a notable uptick in technology stocks as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices rose, bolstered by impressive earnings from AI infrastructure firms. This sector's positive performance was complemented by inflation data that aligned with forecasts, enhancing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain steady interest rates this September.

The S&P 500's information technology wing experienced a 1.2% growth, spearheading sectoral advancements in the market's benchmark index, as investors placed their bets on AI-driven demand sustaining its upward trajectory. AI cloud entity CoreWeave exhibited a 19% surge following the announcement of an annual capital expenditure increase, alongside second-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst predictions.

Furthermore, the broader semiconductor index witnessed significant activity, marking a 3.1% rise amid heightened interest in AI endeavors. Financial markets also reacted positively to stable interest rate expectations, underpinned by modest inflation growth in July, curbing the necessity for immediate Fed intervention.