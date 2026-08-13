Eclipse Fever: Spectacular Solar Event Draws Millions Across Europe

The skies over Iceland and parts of Spain turned to twilight as a full solar eclipse captivated millions of spectators. Enthusiasts and locals gathered across both countries to witness the rare celestial event, which marked Western Europe's first total solar eclipse in 27 years. Key locations included Reykjavik and areas in northern Spain.

The spectacle was accompanied by extensive planning from authorities, who deployed 25,000 police officers and nearly 100 aircraft to manage the influx of tourists and to warn about wildfire risks. Spanish officials advised people to watch from designated observation points, highlighting safety and fire prevention efforts amid a concurrent heatwave.

Besides being a scientific highlight, the eclipse represents a significant boost for tourism in less-traveled regions. It attracted astronomers, tourists, and casual observers alike, eager to partake in the experience. Notable events included a DJ set by Björk in Iceland and NASA's atmospheric studies using high-altitude aircraft.