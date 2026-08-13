Karoline Leavitt Departs White House for New Advisory Role

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt will be stepping down from her position to prioritize time with her family.

Leavitt expressed gratitude for her tenure, describing the role as 'the honor and adventure of a lifetime' in a post on social media. Trump echoed his support on Truth Social, highlighting that Leavitt will transition into an advisory role.

Leavitt's political journey included serving as a transition spokeswoman for Trump’s 2024 campaign, eventually becoming the youngest White House press secretary. She is poised to become a key advisor outside the White House, shaping Republican Party strategies ahead of the Midterm Elections.