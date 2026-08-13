Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Foreign banks are expanding in Vietnam by offering hard-currency loans to local banks, pressured by government growth targets and domestic funding challenges. Chinese, Taiwanese, and Middle Eastern banks are interested. Notable agreements include HDBank's $721 million loan and VPBank's $1.44 billion loan. Analysts highlight risks from excessive bank reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 07:51 IST
Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier
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Foreign banks are increasingly targeting Vietnam to bolster their presence by providing hard-currency loans to domestic banks strained by rising local funding costs and government demands for expanded credit. This foreign interest, coming from Chinese, Taiwanese, and Middle Eastern banks, underscores a pivotal challenge in Vietnam's economic agenda led by Communist Party chief To Lam.

Significant transactions include HDBank's international syndicated loan agreement of $721 million, surpassing its initial target by 60%, aided by Standard Chartered and Germany's Commerzbank. Similarly, VPBank secured a $1.44 billion offshore loan, with significant involvement from Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui.

Despite the booming offshore borrowing landscape, concerns linger about the domestic system's sustainability, given its heavy reliance on banks for meeting staggering investment demands. The central bank's revised regulations provide some relief, yet risks associated with an excessive dependence on bank credit remain according to Fitch Ratings' Willie Tanoto.

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