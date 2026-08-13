Foreign Banks Eye Vietnam: A New Financial Frontier

Foreign banks are increasingly targeting Vietnam to bolster their presence by providing hard-currency loans to domestic banks strained by rising local funding costs and government demands for expanded credit. This foreign interest, coming from Chinese, Taiwanese, and Middle Eastern banks, underscores a pivotal challenge in Vietnam's economic agenda led by Communist Party chief To Lam.

Significant transactions include HDBank's international syndicated loan agreement of $721 million, surpassing its initial target by 60%, aided by Standard Chartered and Germany's Commerzbank. Similarly, VPBank secured a $1.44 billion offshore loan, with significant involvement from Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui.

Despite the booming offshore borrowing landscape, concerns linger about the domestic system's sustainability, given its heavy reliance on banks for meeting staggering investment demands. The central bank's revised regulations provide some relief, yet risks associated with an excessive dependence on bank credit remain according to Fitch Ratings' Willie Tanoto.