Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack
An air attack ignited a fire at an industrial area in Russia's Bashkortostan region, affecting a Wildberries facility. According to the company, no goods were stored on-site. The incident is part of ongoing attacks on Wildberries' warehouses by Ukrainian drones since July 18.
- Country:
- Russia
An air attack has triggered a fire in Russia's Bashkortostan region, notably impacting the facilities of major online retailer Wildberries, the company confirmed on Thursday.
The company assured that no goods were stored at the premises during the incident.
This air attack follows a series of previous assaults on Wildberries' warehouses conducted by Ukrainian drones since July 18.