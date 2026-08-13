Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack

An air attack ignited a fire at an industrial area in Russia's Bashkortostan region, affecting a Wildberries facility. According to the company, no goods were stored on-site. The incident is part of ongoing attacks on Wildberries' warehouses by Ukrainian drones since July 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:05 IST
Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

An air attack has triggered a fire in Russia's Bashkortostan region, notably impacting the facilities of major online retailer Wildberries, the company confirmed on Thursday.

The company assured that no goods were stored at the premises during the incident.

This air attack follows a series of previous assaults on Wildberries' warehouses conducted by Ukrainian drones since July 18.

TRENDING

1
Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop

Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop

Romania
2
Typhoon Dolphin: A Rare Weather Phenomenon Rewriting China's Rainfall Records

Typhoon Dolphin: A Rare Weather Phenomenon Rewriting China's Rainfall Record...

China
3
Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack

Blaze Erupts in Bashkortostan Following Air Attack

Russia
4
Asian Markets Rally as Inflation Trends Shape Global Economic Outlook

Asian Markets Rally as Inflation Trends Shape Global Economic Outlook

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026