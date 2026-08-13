Drone Strike Ignites Blaze in Russian Industrial Hub

A drone attack has set off a fire in an industrial sector of Salavat, located in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan. This area is notably home to a considerable oil refinery and petrochemical complex, crucial to the region's economy.

Radiy Khabirov, the head of the republic, announced the incident on the messaging app Telegram. The attack underscores the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure in this industrial hub, raising significant concerns.

The event emphasizes the ongoing challenges in protecting essential facilities and has prompted a reevaluation of security protocols to guard against future threats.