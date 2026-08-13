Dollar Dynamics: Inflation Influences and Currency Movements

The U.S. dollar experienced a minor drift on Thursday, prompted by a more benign reading of consumer inflation. This development has caused traders to reconsider the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Despite this, the dollar has gained 0.4% against a basket of major currencies, marking its first weekly ascent in three weeks. Trading remains subdued due to the typical August lull. Recent data showed consumer prices edged up by 0.1% in July, aligning with economist forecasts and reducing the perceived chance of a rate hike next month.

Globally, the dollar's movement against currencies like the yen and euro also reflects broader economic trends. In the UK, unexpected economic growth was reported, while Norway's crown faltered despite its robust interest rates and energy export status. Commodities, and their inflationary impacts, remain under scrutiny as the world navigates economic uncertainties.