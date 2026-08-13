Norges Bank Holds Steady Amid Inflation Uncertainty

Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, maintained its interest rate at 4.25%, a widely expected decision among analysts surveyed by Reuters. The bank cautioned that potential rate hikes remain on the table, noting that although inflation has recently eased, it has not decreased significantly enough to alter long-term forecasts.

Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache emphasized the ongoing problem of high inflation, stating: "But inflation is still too high, and it is too early to conclude that the inflation outlook has changed materially. It may thus still become necessary to raise the policy rate."

This decision comes in the wake of unchanged core inflation rates that remained at 2.7%, slightly below the bank's 3.3% forecast, but still above the targeted 2%. Following the bank's announcement, the Norwegian crown depreciated slightly against the euro. The central bank plans to reveal a new economic outlook next month.