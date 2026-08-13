Norges Bank Holds Steady Amid Inflation Uncertainty

Norway's central bank, Norges Bank, holds its interest rate at 4.25% as inflation shows signs of softening. Despite the pause, the bank does not rule out future rate hikes, citing the need for close monitoring of economic developments. Core inflation remains below forecasts but above target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 14:02 IST
Norges Bank Holds Steady Amid Inflation Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, maintained its interest rate at 4.25%, a widely expected decision among analysts surveyed by Reuters. The bank cautioned that potential rate hikes remain on the table, noting that although inflation has recently eased, it has not decreased significantly enough to alter long-term forecasts.

Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache emphasized the ongoing problem of high inflation, stating: "But inflation is still too high, and it is too early to conclude that the inflation outlook has changed materially. It may thus still become necessary to raise the policy rate."

This decision comes in the wake of unchanged core inflation rates that remained at 2.7%, slightly below the bank's 3.3% forecast, but still above the targeted 2%. Following the bank's announcement, the Norwegian crown depreciated slightly against the euro. The central bank plans to reveal a new economic outlook next month.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

United States
2
Catastrophic Oil Spill in Arabian Sea: A Crisis Unfolds

Catastrophic Oil Spill in Arabian Sea: A Crisis Unfolds

Oman
3
Nigerian Faith Leaders Unite for Peace: Historic Interfaith Accord Signed

Nigerian Faith Leaders Unite for Peace: Historic Interfaith Accord Signed

Nigeria
4
Leadership Shake-up at Tata Sons Ignites Investor Concerns

Leadership Shake-up at Tata Sons Ignites Investor Concerns

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Thailand’s $20 Billion Urban Bet: Can Secondary Cities Challenge Bangkok’s Economic Dominance?

Pacific Nutrition Crisis Threatens Growth as ADB Calls for Smarter Social Protection Systems

From AI to Cybersecurity, ASEAN Fintech Faces a Growing Skills Gap That Could Hold Back Growth

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026