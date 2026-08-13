Treasury Wine Eyes Recovery Despite US Setbacks with Penfolds Brand Resilience

Treasury Wine Estates, Australia's leading standalone wine producer, announced on Thursday that it anticipates annual operating earnings will at least match the prior financial year, alleviating investor worries following a sharp 36% earnings drop in 2026. This announcement led to a rise in shares, closing at A$5.77, marking their highest level since December 2025.

The company highlighted that revenue growth in its premium Penfolds brand is expected to counterbalance negative impacts from distributor inventory adjustments in the United States and declines in its non-priority brands. Marc Jocum, senior ETF strategist at Global X ETFs, noted that investors had anticipated the loss and large impairment charges, with focus shifting to future prospects.

Treasury Wine reported earnings before interest, tax, self-generating and regenerating assets, and material items (EBITS) of A$492.3 million for the year ended June 30. However, it recorded a statutory net loss of A$1.08 billion, attributed to significant impairments in its U.S. assets and strategic reviews of its Americas business. The company's efforts to streamline inventories and tackle issues in U.S. demand and distribution are part of a broader overhaul.