Norges Bank Holds Steady Despite Inflation Concerns
Norway's central bank kept its interest rate unchanged at 4.25% as analysts expected, while noting softened inflation, raising questions about future hikes. Despite an optimistic decrease in inflation, it remains high, prompting discussions on potential future rate hikes dependent on economic developments.
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's central bank maintained its key interest rate at 4.25% despite softened inflation, as analysts anticipated. Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache expressed cautious optimism, noting that while inflation has decreased, it remains above the ideal level.
The Norwegian central bank stated that any future rate adjustments will hinge on economic developments. Core inflation in July was 2.7%, below the forecast yet above the 2% target, making future hikes possible.
Some policy committee members raised concerns about low construction activity and declining house prices. The decision aligns with the economists' expectations, while the market eyes potential rate increases possibly by the year's end.
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