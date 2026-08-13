Burgas to Host Eurovision 2027 Amidst Cultural Boom

Bulgaria's coastal city of Burgas has been chosen to host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2027, a landmark event marking Bulgaria's first victory in the competition.

Organized by the European Broadcasting Union, the event will take place at Arena Burgas. Chooser over Sofia for its robust infrastructure and accommodation capacity, Burgas boasts a unique cultural identity that aligns with Eurovision's vibrant spirit.

Economic benefits are anticipated, as evidenced by Basel's €58 million boost in 2025. New rules also aim to enhance security, mandating possible alternative arrangements if safety concerns arise. The minimum artist age has been raised to 18 to ensure young performers are adequately protected.