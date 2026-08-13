Norway's Inflation Dilemma: Central Bank Holds Steady as Future Rate Hikes Uncertain

Norway's central bank has maintained its policy interest rate at 4.25%, aligning with analysts' forecasts amid softened inflation concerns. Despite inflation reaching levels below projections, uncertainty lingers, with potential for rate hikes if economic conditions shift. Norway's crown saw slight weakening against the euro after the announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:52 IST
Norway's Inflation Dilemma: Central Bank Holds Steady as Future Rate Hikes Uncertain
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  • Norway

Norway's central bank decided to keep its policy interest rate steady at 4.25% on Thursday, following predictions by analysts in a Reuters survey. The decision comes as inflation has decreased, questioning the bank's earlier intentions to increase borrowing costs further.

Norges Bank, which previously indicated a potential rate hike in upcoming meetings, now states that future decisions will hinge on economic trends. Governor Ida Wolden Bache emphasized that despite the recent slowdown, inflation remains high, and it is still too early to rule out rate increases.

In recent discussions, concerns were raised about low construction activity and falling house prices possibly impacting economic dynamics. The bank's next economic forecasts are expected next month, potentially providing more clarity on its strategy amid uncertain conditions.

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