Shein Loses Legal Battle Against Temu Over Copyright Claims
Fast-fashion titan Shein lost its copyright lawsuit against rival Temu in London. The case revolved around images of Shein's products, with the judge upholding Temu's counterclaim for damages. The ruling impacts Shein's high-stakes IPO plans. Temu's counterclaim on competition law violations is set for trial next year.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a major turn of events, fast-fashion giant Shein lost its legal battle against rival platform Temu in London's court, where copyright infringement allegations took center stage over product images.
The ruling, critical to Shein's impending IPO plans, favored Temu, whose counterclaim accusing Shein of unfair practices was upheld, seeking recompense for wrongfully removed listings.
As both companies strive for dominance in global fashion markets, the dueling lawsuits underscore intensifying competition. With Temu challenging Shein's market tactics, a separate legal claim is poised for trial next year.