Noel Tata: The Quiet Power Shaping the Future of Tata Group

Noel Tata, once overshadowed by his half-brother Ratan Tata, is now a central figure in India's Tata Group. As chairman of Tata Trusts, he plays a crucial role in determining the conglomerate's next leader and its potential public listing.

Tata Sons must choose a successor to Chairman N. Chandrasekaran by February 2027. Noel's influence, nurtured in the background through decades of corporate stewardship, is expected to be decisive in this and in the ongoing debate about whether Tata Sons should become public.

Noel, known for a low-key approach, built his career in the retail sector with Trent, growing it into a successful entity. His strategic insight positions him as a key decision-maker shaping the legacy of one of India's most iconic business families.