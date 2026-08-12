Leadership Chaos at Tata Sons: Chandra Resigns Amid Disputes

N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has decided not to pursue reappointment, pointing to the board's lack of support in the face of ongoing disagreements with Tata Trusts. His decision underscores growing difficulties at Tata, India's largest conglomerate, as it confronts notable losses in its airline venture Air India and declining sales in its Jaguar Land Rover division.

These tensions, simmering for months, saw Tata Trusts, owning a significant 66% of Tata Sons, clash with the now-outgoing chairman over significant issues such as whether to list the conglomerate, address mounting Air India losses, and handle the exit of a minority shareholder. The board's delayed decision in February regarding Chandrasekaran's future marked a pivotal moment, driven in part by opposition from Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts.

Chandrasekaran built his career at TCS within the Tata Group and was promoted to chairman of Tata Sons in 2017. Despite his tenure seeing substantial profits, core divisions like Air India and the digital arm faced setbacks. A historic powerhouse in India's economy, Tata's recent leadership turmoil echoes past internal conflicts, questioning the group's strategic trajectory.