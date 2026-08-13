Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Dip and Inflation Eases

Wall Street experienced a positive opening as key indexes rose, driven by declining crude oil prices and a less aggressive inflation reading. This encouraged risk-taking among investors as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed notable increases, signaling optimism in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 19:02 IST
Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Dip and Inflation Eases
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Wall Street saw a robust start on Thursday as its major indexes opened with gains, buoyed by a drop in crude oil prices. This shift strengthened investor confidence and increased risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 58.3 points, representing a 0.11% gain, reaching 53828.55. Concurrently, the S&P 500 advanced by 14.7 points, or 0.19%, pushing it to 7763.18.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite showed a rise of 42.9 points, translating to a 0.16% increase, landing at 26631.341 as the market opened, reflecting elevated investor sentiment amid favorable economic indicators.

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