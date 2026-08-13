Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Dip and Inflation Eases

Wall Street saw a robust start on Thursday as its major indexes opened with gains, buoyed by a drop in crude oil prices. This shift strengthened investor confidence and increased risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 58.3 points, representing a 0.11% gain, reaching 53828.55. Concurrently, the S&P 500 advanced by 14.7 points, or 0.19%, pushing it to 7763.18.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite showed a rise of 42.9 points, translating to a 0.16% increase, landing at 26631.341 as the market opened, reflecting elevated investor sentiment amid favorable economic indicators.