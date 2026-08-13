Global Markets React Amid Economic Shifts and Iran Tensions

Global markets experienced volatility as stocks rose and oil prices fell amid tensions related to Iran and economic reports. AI infrastructure firms buoyed tech stocks, while concerns over the U.S. deficit and inflation persisted. Shifting expectations from central banks further influenced financial market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:01 IST
Global Markets React Amid Economic Shifts and Iran Tensions
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  • United States

Stocks saw an uptick, while oil prices fell on Thursday as investor focus returned to tensions in Iran. This shift followed softer-than-anticipated U.S. data, reinforcing expectations for unchanged Federal Reserve rates next month.

Oil dipped 2%, settling at $87.30, driven by signals of reduced demand overshadowing the Iran negotiation stalemate. Commercial crude inventories observed their largest increase since early 2023. OPEC adjusted its oil demand forecast for 2026 downward as traders recalibrated their expectations for a September rate hike, projecting a 65% probability of the Fed maintaining current rates.

On Wall Street, tech stocks benefited from positive earnings in AI infrastructure, with the U.S. semiconductor index rising 2.5%. The global stock index climbed 0.20%, led by European and Asian equities. As markets prepared for new producer price data, geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran continued to affect the economic landscape.

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