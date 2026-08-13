U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Falling Oil Prices and Inflation Cues

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as oil prices fell. Investors are focused on upcoming inflation data to understand the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. The tech-heavy Nasdaq recovered, driven by strong earnings. Meanwhile, individual stocks experienced mixed fortunes, reflecting market dynamics amidst geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:53 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Falling Oil Prices and Inflation Cues
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On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures rose slightly, influenced by declining crude oil prices and investors' anticipation of producer-price inflation data, which could signal future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

Brent crude saw a 2% decrease following a series of gains, as increases in U.S. crude stocks and global demand concerns weighed heavily. Simultaneously, Middle East tensions persisted, affecting strategic oil routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

Market analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management observed that while oil volatility continues, it may not contribute to long-term inflation. As futures indices like Dow E-minis and Nasdaq recorded gains, strong AI sector earnings helped boost the Nasdaq from recent lows, highlighting market positivity despite fiscal challenges.

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