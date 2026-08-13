Stock Surge: Oil Price Dip and Bullish Earnings Bolster Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow are poised to open higher, driven by a decrease in oil prices and solid earnings reports. Weaker than expected producer price inflation supports stable Federal Reserve interest rates. Various stock performances, especially AI-related and tech firms, also impact market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 18:40 IST
Stock Surge: Oil Price Dip and Bullish Earnings Bolster Markets
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In a positive turn of events for the financial markets, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are set for an optimistic open on Thursday. This boost comes after crude oil prices fell, enhancing investor risk appetite and improving forecasts following softer-than-anticipated producer price inflation figures.

The dip in Brent crude futures, declining by 2.2%, ends a six-day rally, as investors measure expectations for diminished global demand and elevated U.S. crude inventories this year. Investor focus remains on U.S.-Iran tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Further supporting market sentiment, producer price data reported a 4.7% gain, undercutting the expected 4.9% rise in July.

Bets on the Federal Reserve maintaining current interest rates have increased, with futures showing a 65% probability, up from 60%. Tech-driven Nasdaq has shown resilience after a recent downturn, buoyed by strong AI sector earnings. Meanwhile, notable stock movements include a decline in Cisco shares and a surge in Dell and HP stocks.

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