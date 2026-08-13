Stock Surge: Oil Price Dip and Bullish Earnings Bolster Markets

In a positive turn of events for the financial markets, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are set for an optimistic open on Thursday. This boost comes after crude oil prices fell, enhancing investor risk appetite and improving forecasts following softer-than-anticipated producer price inflation figures.

The dip in Brent crude futures, declining by 2.2%, ends a six-day rally, as investors measure expectations for diminished global demand and elevated U.S. crude inventories this year. Investor focus remains on U.S.-Iran tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Further supporting market sentiment, producer price data reported a 4.7% gain, undercutting the expected 4.9% rise in July.

Bets on the Federal Reserve maintaining current interest rates have increased, with futures showing a 65% probability, up from 60%. Tech-driven Nasdaq has shown resilience after a recent downturn, buoyed by strong AI sector earnings. Meanwhile, notable stock movements include a decline in Cisco shares and a surge in Dell and HP stocks.