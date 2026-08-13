U.S. Embassy Resumes Michoacan Operations in Avocado Hub

The United States government has announced the full resumption of its activities in Mexico's Michoacan state, according to a security alert from the U.S. embassy issued on Thursday. This decision follows a partial restart of operations last week in the region, which holds the distinction of being the country's leading producer of avocados.

Operations were initially suspended earlier this month due to security concerns, but this halt caused disruptions in the inspection processes essential for clearing avocado exports to the United States. The resumption aims to restore the flow of trade in this critical sector.

Michoacan's reputation as a top avocado producer makes the full resumption of U.S. government activities significant for maintaining steady export channels, addressing trade concerns, and ensuring the safety of personnel amidst regional violence.